Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 6,470 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.11. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.