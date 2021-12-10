Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

LLY stock opened at $242.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $157.83 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $232.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

