Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $419.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.46. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.47.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

