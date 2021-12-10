Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,925 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $76,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

