Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOE. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BOE opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $12.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.