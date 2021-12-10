Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $197,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

