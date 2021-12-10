Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $310,000 Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

VIAC opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

