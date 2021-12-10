Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $208,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,241,000 after buying an additional 197,851 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 739,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,453,000 after buying an additional 95,918 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $133.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.78. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

