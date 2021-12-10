Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Lessened by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 2.1% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $87,256,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $65,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.32 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

