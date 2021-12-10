PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $191.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

