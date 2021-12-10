PayPoint (LON:PAY) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PAY. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.16) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.87) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

PAY opened at GBX 635 ($8.42) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £436.53 million and a P/E ratio of 7.94. PayPoint has a 1-year low of GBX 560 ($7.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 742 ($9.84). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 676.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,049.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Nick Wiles purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £61,700 ($81,819.39). Insiders bought 10,055 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,859 over the last 90 days.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

