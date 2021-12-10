PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PC Connection from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $44.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,607 shares of company stock valued at $454,101. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

