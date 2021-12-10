PDS Planning Inc Acquires 160 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,958,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

