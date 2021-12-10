PDS Planning Inc Makes New $339,000 Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,297,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE:VSCO opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.86. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

