PDS Planning Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

