Pearson’s (PSON) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 930 ($12.33) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.82) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.75) to GBX 585 ($7.76) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 692.50 ($9.18).

PSON stock opened at GBX 593.20 ($7.87) on Friday. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 909 ($12.05). The company has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 639.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 745.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

