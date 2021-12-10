Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 9.8%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price shot up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $45.88. 449,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,520,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTON. Wedbush decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $4,499,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,926 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,625 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

