Pendle Reaches Market Cap of $24.24 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Pendle has a total market cap of $24.24 million and $1.19 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.80 or 0.08498288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00078554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,162.90 or 0.99956495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.