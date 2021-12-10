pEOS (PEOS) Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last Week

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $10.60 million and approximately $33.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.17 or 0.08291450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,262.27 or 0.99787226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

