Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,450 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 39,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 26,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

