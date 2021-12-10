PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Financial Review

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and EOG Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A EOG Resources 0 7 17 0 2.71

EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $103.76, indicating a potential upside of 16.74%. Given EOG Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and EOG Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $3.19 million 26.25 $1.91 million $0.46 14.96 EOG Resources $11.03 billion 4.71 -$604.57 million $5.17 17.19

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EOG Resources. PermRock Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 87.37% 6.43% 6.32% EOG Resources 19.38% 17.36% 9.95%

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 163.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EOG Resources pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EOG Resources has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

EOG Resources beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

