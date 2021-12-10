Persimmon (LON:PSN) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 2,500 ($33.15) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 3,000 ($39.78).

PSN has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.69) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($45.35) to GBX 3,470 ($46.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($44.29) to GBX 3,410 ($45.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,254.40 ($43.16).

Get Persimmon alerts:

LON PSN opened at GBX 2,838 ($37.63) on Monday. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 2,432 ($32.25) and a one year high of GBX 3,272 ($43.39). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,696.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,976.89. The company has a market capitalization of £9.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71.

In related news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq acquired 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($37.06) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,157.74).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.