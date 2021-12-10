Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion.

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.36. 1,213,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,735. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.42.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

