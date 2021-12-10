Peter J. Kuipers Sells 8,517 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OMCL opened at $179.10 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.