Peter W. May Sells 847,696 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MDLZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.