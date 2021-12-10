Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 21.78 ($0.29). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 20.94 ($0.28), with a volume of 2,955,144 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.35. The company has a market capitalization of £838.15 million and a PE ratio of 53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

