Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,826,822. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $294.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

