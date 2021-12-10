Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.78 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $290.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

