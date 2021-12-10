PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $13.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

Several research firms have commented on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP now owns 3,327,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,939,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,264,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 664,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.