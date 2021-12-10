PGGM Investments Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,945 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Exelon were worth $20,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 101.5% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after purchasing an additional 893,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,712,000 after purchasing an additional 776,714 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXC opened at $53.14 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

