PGGM Investments Purchases 171 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $130.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

