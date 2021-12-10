PGGM Investments Purchases 66,842 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,842 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $23,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.70. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $139.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

