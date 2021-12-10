PGGM Investments Purchases New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $225.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.27. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

