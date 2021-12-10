Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

PHAR stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pharming Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Pharming Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

