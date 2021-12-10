Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “
PHAR stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $21.99.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.