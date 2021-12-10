Philip Morris International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $97.73. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

