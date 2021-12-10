Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 883,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $236,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.30 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

