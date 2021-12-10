Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Shares of PSX opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average of $77.03. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

