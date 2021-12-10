Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) PT Raised to GBX 120

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 120 ($1.59) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 94.78% from the stock’s previous close.

PHTM stock opened at GBX 61.61 ($0.82) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £232.87 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. Photo-Me International has a one year low of GBX 41.02 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 79.60 ($1.06). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.57.

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

About Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.