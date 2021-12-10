Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

PLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 5.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,258 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

