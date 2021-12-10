Pinkcoin (PINK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24,108.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 41.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 67.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $840,829.08 and $24,108.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00281514 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008936 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003677 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013944 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,321,741 coins and its circulating supply is 433,061,305 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

