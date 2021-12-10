Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $107.96 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

