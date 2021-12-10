Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

LVLU has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $11.47 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

