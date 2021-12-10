PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) PT Lowered to $45.00

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of PNM opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 102,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

