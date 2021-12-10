POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.08

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 1739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $9,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $222,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $17,110,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $21,318,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $19,225,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

