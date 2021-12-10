Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Post by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.09. The stock had a trading volume of 259,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,884. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.73. Post has a 12-month low of $91.79 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Post will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

