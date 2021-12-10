Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.73.

NYSE:PDS opened at $34.03 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $452.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.98.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,274,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,410,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

