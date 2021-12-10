Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.23

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.23 and traded as low as C$42.78. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$43.61, with a volume of 66,596 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.30. The company has a market cap of C$574.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The company had revenue of C$253.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.73 million. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.7399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

