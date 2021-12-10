Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$57.00 price objective on the stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.29.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$43.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.30. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$19.99 and a 52-week high of C$62.26. The firm has a market cap of C$574.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The company had revenue of C$253.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -2.7399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

