Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 12,275 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

