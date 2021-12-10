Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 18,985 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,016.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

SH stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

